NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The war in Ukraine has been raging on for more than a year now. Russian forces invaded in February 2022 and since then thousands have been killed or wounded. Medical supplies are urgently needed in Ukraine.

The United States has sent billions in aid to the war-torn country and local help is on the way too.

10 On Your Side visited the Newport News Scottish Rite Masonic Center Tuesday, which has been working with partner organizations to collect used medical equipment, clean it up and ship it to help people in Ukraine.

“We think it’s a shame that here in America we use durable medical equipment once or twice and we throw it in the garbage,” said Shannon Bednaroba with the Embrace Foundation. “So we are trying to send it to people in need.”

The Embrace Foundation has a truck coming from Kentucky Wednesday to pick up the large load of supplies collected locally. It will be put in a shipping container and sent to Ukraine.

“We have over 30 walkers, dozen wheelchairs, tons of random medical supplies, bandages, braces, that sort of thing as well,” said Chad Kissel with Fort Eustis.

Embrace Foundation was founded in 2018. The non-profit not only collects medical supplies to donate, but also clothing, food, toys and more.

