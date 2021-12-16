Local dance studio holding ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ performance to raise money for Operation Smile

A dancer rests while wearing her pointe shoes during rehearsals at the Cincinnati Ballet studios, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, in Cincinnati. The Nutcracker, widely popular with ballet companies in North America, has survived over 120 years and is mostly performed during the holiday season. Cincinnati’s production begins on Dec. 18. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Academy of Dance and Gymnastics will hold its annual “Christmas Extravaganza” performance at the Newport News Marriott at City Center to raise money for Operation Smile.

The dance academy’s performances will be Dec. 17-19 at the Marriott at City Center, 740 Town Center Drive in Newport News.

The performance is inspired by Radio City Music Hall’s “The Christmas Spectacular.” Dancers will perform parts of “The Nutcracker” as wooden soldiers, dolls, and elves.

All proceeds for the event will go to Operation Smile, which is a global nonprofit that helps with surgeries and care for those with cleft lip and cleft palate in low- and middle-income countries.

“To date, proceeds from this annual performance have provided enough money for Operation Smile to fund over 1,000 surgeries,” the Academy of Dance and Gymnastics wrote in a news release Thursday.

“We are grateful for The Academy of Dance and Gymnastics and their efforts to raise money through this annual event,” said Kathy Magee, Co-Founder and President of Operation Smile. “It is through the talented efforts of students helping other children that gives the world inspiration to do more.”

Performances are on the following dates:

Friday, Dec.17 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. / 5 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1:30 p.m. / 4 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the Academy of Dance and Gymnastics’ website.