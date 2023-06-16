NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Lionsbridge Football Club will partner with Food Lion and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank this weekend for a “Kick Out Hunger” Food Drive.

This event will take place at TowneBank Stadium in Newport News on Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m. during the Lionbridge game against the D.C. United U-23 team.

According to The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, 1 in 7 Virginians face food insecurity, and in recent months, the Foodbank has experienced a 27% increase in traffic at various food drives.

During the “Kick Out Hunger” Food Drive, fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or to donate to the Peninsula Foodbank directly.

Whoever donates during the event will receive a free ticket to the Lionsbridge FC game on June 24. Donors will also be given a coupon from Food Lion for $5 off of their next purchase of $30 or more with a Food Lion MVP card.

For every dollar donated during “Kick Out Hunger”, the foodbank will be able to provide three meals to food insecure families. The Foodbank’s goal is to provide 3,000 meals after the event.