Lights from All Sights exhibit opens at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — This weekend, the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center will present a new exhibit in the Newport News Community Gallery featuring nine local artists. The featured creatives were brought together by award-winning local artist and teacher Clayton Singleton.

“These are artists who I wanted to see together. They excite me when I see their work. Some people call them ’emerging,’ but I don’t think so. I think they’re here and their voices are loud and strong,” Singleton added.

The artists were asked to create a masterpiece that reflects their interpretation of love.

“My inspiration was family, looking at myself being a son and also being a father,” said visual artist Ray Johnson.

“My piece is called is called “On a String” and it’s a depiction of a love story of mine. If you look close, you’ll be able to follow the strings and find different storylines, said creator ChaVonne Whisonant.

Singleton, the guest curator, urges to community to not only come see beautifully crafted pieces of art, but to support the talented artists who created them.

“You should support these artists the same way you want your family to come see you in the orchestra or in a school play. We are a part of each other’s lives and we have to support one another. Without one another, we drown,” said Singleton.

And the featured artists says they couldn’t be more appreciative of the experience.

“To me, I am among legends who I happen to call friends,” said featured artist Julian Haskins.

“As an artist, I always go for the wow factor when it comes to my own work, and looking at my peers, I wowed. This is everything I could imagine. My friends are very talented. “

Meet the talented artists and learn more about their pieces in this intimate gallery reception on Saturday, Ja. 9, 2021 at 4-6 p.m. This event is free but timed registration is required. Face masks or face shields are required.

Lights from All Sides Exhibit will be on display at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center until March 6, 2021.