RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The lawyer representing the former principal of Richneck Elementary School will be issuing a statement Thursday.

Briana Foster-Newton, who was overseeing the school as of the 2022-2023 school year, was named the school’s principal in July 2022 per the school’s social media pages and is still employed by the district.

However, during a town hall held in January for Richneck families, former Superintendent Dr. George Parker said Karen Lynch, the NNPS Extended Learning supervisor and a former elementary school principal, would be “leading training and preparation activities for Richneck staff moving forward.”

This will be Foster-Newton’s first public statement since a 6-year-old student at Richneck shot his teacher on Jan. 6.

Richneck Elementary School students returned to class Monday following the shooting and were met with metal detectors, clear backpacks, therapy dogs, and other additional safety measures to ensure the safety of the NNPS students.

Meanwhile, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told 10 On Your Side that the school will continue to not have a school resource officer because the police department does not have the resources to staff SROs at the elementary school level.

Foster-Newton’s lawyer will be issuing the statement during a press conference on Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. at Royal Manchester in Richmond.

