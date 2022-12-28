NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The lawsuit filed by the man convicted of killing a Newport News police officer during a traffic stop in January 2020 has been dismissed.

Vernon Green II was suing the Newport News Police Department and Chief Steve Drew. The handwritten civil complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on Jan. 20, alleged the officer, 24-year-old Officer Katie Thyne, used excessive force on Green and was not properly trained during a traffic stop on Jan. 23, 2020. Green was seeking $1 million in damages.

In November, Green was found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Thyne. He was also convicted of leaving the scene of an accident.

Officials say Green’s vehicle dragged Thyne for about a block and crashed into a tree. She later died at the hospital.

The now-dismissed complaint claimed Thyne used excessive force against Green by choking him when Green posed no imminent or immediate threat to her or the community. It also stated that Drew, the police chief, is largely responsible for the lack of proper training of Thyne and her failure to employ instructed guidelines that make up the department policy on use of force in nonviolent arrest/custody procedure, and failure of the officers’ need to protect and serve in violation of the Green’s constitutional rights.

Green’s sentencing is scheduled for February 17.