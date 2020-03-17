Lawmakers stress social distancing during COVID-19 outbreak; health workers say there’s a shortage of supplies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Local lawmakers continue to tour area hospitals as health workers and businesses respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria was in the Peninsula Health District Tuesday, where two deaths from the coronavirus have been reported.

Luria says the Virginia Peninsula is an area of concern for her since there has been a concentration of positive coronavirus cases in that region.

“The main thing we want to get across to everyone across the commonwealth, but especially within our community on the Peninsula, is that social distancing is incredibly important,” Luria said.

Luria says everyone has a personal responsibility to do what they can to stop the spread of the virus.

“This is going to cause hardship for people. This is going to cause inconvenience for people, and we understand that this is a crisis that none of us in our lifetime or generation have seen before, and we each have a personal responsibility to stop the spread,” said Luria.

Del. Mike Mullin talked about those hardships and what he would like to see happen for families.

“Over the course of the next weeks and months, a number of individuals … are going to find themselves isolated at home or without work. So I would hope that the General Assembly within the next two weeks comes back into special session to make sure we have paid medical family leave across the commonwealth for those people who are going to be affected,” Mullin said.

Luria and other medical professionals are urging people with minor and moderate symptoms to stay home and avoid coming to hospitals.

Doctors at Riverside said on Tuesday there’s a shortage of supplies.

Kenneth Qiu is is a family medicine resident at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News.

He says they’re seeing a shortage of masks, and gowns as the spread of COVID-19 grows.

“Especially of the N95 — those are the masks that we use for the highest-risk patients for things that can get airborne,” he said.

He said they are using existing materials conservatively. 10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott asked him if he thinks it’s possible they’ll run out.

“It depends on how responsible we are and how much the public is able and willing to listen to the government officials right now,” he said.

That’s right — he means social distancing, washing hands and treating symptoms appropriately.

“The big thing that we’re focusing on right now is flattening the curve so that we don’t overwhelm the health system. Now, what that means is trying to keep the number of cases reduced until this thing runs its course,” he said.

