Lawmakers, other officials, issue statements after Newport News school shooting

** The video above is a media briefing Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew held after the shooting, before the suspect was taken into custody**
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two students at Heritage High School in Newport News were shot Monday; a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. They were taken to the hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening, officials said.
According to police, the suspect is known to the victims and is in custody.
This investigation is ongoing.
Shortly after the news of the shooting was confirmed, Virginia lawmakers took to social media to post their thoughts on the incident.
Officials in neighboring cities and schools offered their thoughts for Heritage High as well.