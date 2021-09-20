Lawmakers, other officials, issue statements after Newport News school shooting

** The video above is a media briefing Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew held after the shooting, before the suspect was taken into custody**

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two students at Heritage High School in Newport News were shot Monday; a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. They were taken to the hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening, officials said.

According to police, the suspect is known to the victims and is in custody.

This investigation is ongoing.

Shortly after the news of the shooting was confirmed, Virginia lawmakers took to social media to post their thoughts on the incident.

My team and I are in close contact with first responders at Heritage High School in Newport News.



As more information becomes available, please avoid the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 20, 2021

My office is closely monitoring these reports—and as we await more information, I am praying for the safety of all involved. Our students and teachers and school personnel have already been through so much. A shooting like this is enormously sad. https://t.co/uqv9rbcXMw — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) September 20, 2021

Closely monitoring the horrifying reports of a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News. Praying for the health and safety of all involved as we wait to learn more. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) September 20, 2021

Closely monitoring the situation at Heritage High School in Newport News. Praying for the safety of all involved. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) September 20, 2021

My heart goes out to the students and faculty at Heritage High School impacted by today’s shooting. I’m closely monitoring the situation. https://t.co/u2gWrj7czt — Elaine Luria (@ElaineLuriaVA) September 20, 2021

My staff and I are monitoring the shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News. Praying for the safety & well-being of all students & faculty.



We will provide more updates as they become available. https://t.co/vbNS05EztW — Rep. Donald McEachin (@RepMcEachin) September 20, 2021

Officials in neighboring cities and schools offered their thoughts for Heritage High as well.

We stand #SideBySide with the #5800Family praying for all staff & students ❤️🙏🏽💜 — Woodside High School (@NNPSWoodside) September 20, 2021

Praying for our family at @HeritageHS right now. — Menchville HS (@MenchvilleHS) September 20, 2021