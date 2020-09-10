Law enforcement agencies honor fallen NN Officer Katie Thyne by delivering a special package across the country

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been more than seven months since Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne was killed in the line of duty. Her legacy and honor are never forgotten.

Following her death, the Newport News Police Department has received an overflowing amount of community support and love.

The Newport News Police Department recently took to Facebook to show their gratitude for the latest show of support: A package from across the country.

A few weeks ago, after a nearly 50-day, 3,300-mile journey, a package was delivered to NNPD Headquarters by Virginia State Police.

The package was sponsored by Ruck for the Fallen, originated by the Pendleton Police Department in Pendleton, Oregon.

The delivery was relayed across the country by law enforcement agencies.

Once it arrived, NNPD opened it and found coins, patches, a Memorial Blue Line Honor Flag, and gifts from their law enforcement brothers and sisters from 25 different agencies between Pendleton, Oregon, and Newport News.

“We are thankful that each of these agencies wanted to participate in this beautiful tribute to Katie and took the time to remember and honor her in such a wonderful way. It means so much,” the Newport News Police Department posted.

The department said the Memorial Blue Line Honor Flag was signed by jurisdictions across the country to commemorate Thyne’s ultimate sacrifice.

Thyne, 24, died Jan. 23 during a traffic stop in the southern part of the city. Officers had received a report of possible drug activity in the area on 16th Street near Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park. As Thyne tried to talk to the driver, they accelerated, catching Thyne with the driver’s side door and dragging her about a block. The car crashed into a tree and pinned the officer. She later died at a hospital from her injuries.

Thyne was the first Newport News officer killed in the line of duty since May 13, 1994.

The police department said the gifts in the package were given to Thyne’s family so they can, “cherish and feel the love and support from law enforcement agencies across the country.” Thyne leaves behind her mother and stepfather, a brother, her 2-year-old daughter and a loving partner.

Photo provided by the Newport News Police Department.

Photo provided by the Newport News Police Department.

Photo provided by the Newport News Police Department.

Photo provided by the Newport News Police Department.

Photo provided by the Newport News Police Department.

Photo provided by the Newport News Police Department.

Photo provided by the Newport News Police Department.

Photo provided by the Newport News Police Department.

Photo provided by the Newport News Police Department.

Photo provided by the Newport News Police Department.

Photo provided by the Newport News Police Department.

Photo provided by the Newport News Police Department.

Latest Posts