NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are responding to a large fire Wednesday afternoon at an abandoned building in Newport News.

Newport News Interim Fire Chief Wesley Rogers says the building’s on Export Circle in the area of the Camp Morrison industrial site, but didn’t have additional details as 3:45 p.m. Video from WAVY Meteorologist Ricky Matthews shows heavy black smoke coming from fire.

Crews are at the scene now and working to put it out, and the cause is still unclear at this time.

WAVY also has a crew heading to the scene to learn more. Check back for updates on this breaking news.