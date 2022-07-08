NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The company that owns a condemned Newport News apartment building will have a chance to explain why they shouldn’t be fined for not fixing safety issues that led to the building’s residents being displaced.

The landlord of Seaview Loft Apartments is set to be in Newport News Circuit Court at 1 p.m. Friday.

The main safety issue is the building’s elevators.

According to the city, Seaview Apartments, LLC was made aware of the issue in April, but the company failed to correct things, which led to the building being condemned.

On June 29, tenants were given 48 hours to vacate the 15-story building.

When WAVY spoke with City Manager Cindy Rohlf about the issue last week, she said repairs still need to be made before residents can moved back in.

“Hopefully, they will get some of the elevators fixed and we will be in a different place, but we just don’t know,” Rohlf said.

In the meantime, the city extended free hotel rooms for displaced residents until Monday, July 11.

“We are in this situation because of his neglect and our plan is to make sure those tenants that are at risk because of the landlord’s actions have safeguards in place and a place to immediately go,” said Assistant City Manager Alan Archer.