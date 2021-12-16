Labor shortages, supply chain issues and high food prices force Newport News to postpone restaurant week

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News has postponed its annual Restaurant Week due to several widespread concerns.

The 2022 event, hosted by the Newport News Hospitality Association, has been postponed due to “labor shortages in the restaurant industry, supply chain issues and soaring food prices.”

The two-week event normally takes place each January, but officials say they hope to host the event next summer instead.

Last year, the event also took a different form due to concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Dubbed “Awareness Week,” officials say it was an effort to promote participating restaurants that signed up to offer specials in-house or to-go.

Hospitality officials hope to announce new dates later in 2022.