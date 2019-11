NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a stabbing that left a female juvenile injured early Monday.

Emergency dispatchers say they were notified just before 12:30 a.m. for a stabbing at Warwick Blvd. and Minton Dr.

Upon arrival, they located a female juvenile with a minor stab wound.

No other details have been released.