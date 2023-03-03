NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A juvenile has died and another one is injured following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Newport News.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pavilion Place and Jefferson Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle had struck three other vehicles.

Police say one of the passengers of the vehicle that initiated the crash, a juvenile, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger from the same vehicle, also a juvenile, was transported to a local hospital.

Police say they do not know the extent of the juvenile’s injuries.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured and remained on the scene, according to police.

The northbound lanes of Jefferson Avenue near Pavilion Place are closed while police continue their investigation.