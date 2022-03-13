Jury trial starts Monday for former NN police officer and babysitter charged with child sex crimes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)– Former Newport News Police officer Robert Jones and resident Kristi Cline will be in court tomorrow as their jury trial begins for alleged sex crimes against a child.

Court documents say the alleged crimes happened more than 10 years ago inside Cline’s home where she ran a daycare. Documents show Cline was the girl’s babysitter and had a relationship with Jones.

The victim reported the allegations to Williamsburg Police in June of 2018 when she was 22 years old.

Documents say she recounted what happened to officials at her babysitter’s house when she was between the ages of 12 and 14.

She told Newport News investigators on three different occasions that Jones allegedly had sex with her and Cline participated.



Another time, she alleged Jones and Cline were having sex and made her take part. She also spoke of a time when Jones allegedly forced himself on her but there was no mention if Cline was in the room.

In March 2019, Police Chief Steve Drew held a press conference explaining why there was a large time gap between the report and the arrests.

“Because the incident, the situation time frame was in the past, it was a complex case to work out,” said Chief Drew.

Both Jones and Cline were arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes in 2019.

Back then, police told us Jones was placed on administrative leave without pay pending the results of an administrative investigation. 10 On Your Side has since learned Jones is no longer with the police department.

10 On Your Side have updates from the trial beginning Monday afternoon.