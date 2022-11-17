NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The jury is currently deliberating in the case of a man accused of killing a Newport News police officer.

Vernon Green, a previously convicted felon, is charged with felony homicide and felony hit-and-run in the death of Newport News officer Katie Thyne.

On the first day of the trial, Green appeared in court uncuffed in business clothes. He entered a not guilty plea for both charges.

Authorities say Thyne, a 24-year-old former U.S. Navy sailor, was killed in January 2020 after she was dragged for a block by Green’s vehicle during a traffic stop before it crashed into a tree. She later died at the hospital.

Thyne joined the Newport News Police Department in 2018 and was assigned to the South Precinct. She leaves behind her mother, stepfather, three brothers, her aunt, her partner and her 4-year-old daughter.

On the second day of the hearing, the jury watched gruesome body camera footage and heard about Officer Thyne’s injuries.

The Commonwealth’s attorney said Green fled and didn’t stop to render aid. A traffic investigator testified Green was going around 30 miles per hour in his 2005 Mercedes at the time of the crash.

Back in January, Green filed a civil complaint alleging Thyne used excessive force and was not properly trained during the traffic stop. The complaint claims Thyne used excessive force against Vernon Green by choking him when Green posed no imminent or immediate threat to her or the community.

Green also claims Newport News Police Chief Drew is largely responsible for the lack of proper training of Thyne and her failure to employ instructed guidelines that make up the department policy on use of force in nonviolent arrest/custody procedure, and failure of the officers’ need to protect and serve in violation of the Green’s constitutional rights.

Officer Thyne’s aunt feels Green had the intent and hopes he is found guilty.

“I hope he gets the full extent of the law. That he goes away for a very long time,” she said. “We miss her and we love her. We just want Justice for Katie.”