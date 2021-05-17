Jurassic Giants coming to the Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Attention dinosaur lovers! If you’re looking for some family fun Memorial Day weekend, you might want to head to the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News.

“We’ll be bringing dinosaurs, animatronic dinosaurs in and outside on our lawn. We’ll have the largest dinosaur, Giganotosaurus, we’ve ever had here as part of that exhibit,” said Rebecca Kleinhample, Executive Director of the Virginia Living Museum.

Crews are working behind the scenes right now to open the Jurassic Giants exhibit. There you’ll find robotic, life-like dinosaurs inside the building. You’ll also have a chance to get your picture taken with a T-Rex, participate in dino-yoga, and cool off outside with a water spitting dinosaur.

Photo courtesy: Virginia Living Museum

While Jurassic Giants is new, Kleinhample points out the museum has a focus on dinosaurs year round.

“We have the Dinosaur Discovery Trail outside. That’s here all the time. Now that’s fully open as parks are fully open in Newport News, and there’s climbing structures that have been added to that, that are new now, so I think families will be very excited.”

Jurassic Giants opens at the Virginia Living Museum, May 29.

The Virginia Living Museum is also in the middle of its big fundraiser, the Living Otter Ball. To learn more about the impact the fundraiser has on the museum, and how you can donate, click here.