Judge denies bond for Norfolk woman charged in Asia Cowell’s death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman will continue to remain behind bars after a judge denied her request for bond.

Crystal Albritton faces a number of charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of 17-year-old Asia Cowell. She is one of three people charged in the teenager’s death.

On Friday, a Newport News judge denied Albritton bond based on the possible safety risk she poses to Cowell’s family and the community.

In September, Cowell’s family reported the teen missing after her aunt dropped her off to do a client’s hair in Norfolk, according to police.

Her body was found days later in the woods of Newport News.

According to court documents, Albritton, her husband Devin, and Dezha Feaster lured Cowell to Albritton’s apartment.

Cowell was set to testify in a sexual assault case against Feaster’s brother, according to documents.

The documents state Albritton and Feaster then drove Cowell to Newport News where Albritton allegedly shot her.

Albritton’s been in custody since her arrest in December. Her lawyer, Daymen Robinson, argued that she’s not a flight risk, having all of her ties in Virginia, as well as cooperating with police during the investigation.

He says she also did not flee even though he knew police suspected her in connection with the crimes.

A woman took the stand on Friday and told the judge Albritton would be allowed to temporarily stay with her while Albritton looked for housing and a job.

The woman told the court she’s known Albritton for 12 years and was a teacher for the woman at an anger management class.

The prosecution brought up Albritton’s previous assault and battery charges, many of which have been dismissed, as well evidence that suggests she poses a threat to Cowell’s family.

Prosecuters says there’s evidence that Cowell’s aunt and her addresses were found in internet searches done by the defendants.

Albritton is expected to appear back in in court on Aug. 11 with her husband and Feaster.