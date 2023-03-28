JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Base Langley-Eustis will conduct an aircraft mishap exercise on Langley Air Force Base Tuesday.

Officials say the purpose of the exercise is to “evaluate safety precautions, emergency response, checklists, and standard operating procedures should an aircraft mishap occur.”

The exercise start time is not announced, however, residents and visitors may notice an increase in emergency response personnel and vehicles on Langley AFB. Residents are advised that they may hear loud messages broadcasted over the installation’s “Giant Voice” notification system.