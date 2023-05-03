NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility will have its monthly tornado warning siren test.

The warning siren will happen on Friday, May 5, at 10:30 a.m.

Depending on weather conditions at the time of the test, the siren could be heard by anyone within a 1.5-mile radius of the lab.

The test will be carried out over a period that could last up to three minutes. The test will be of the wavering tone.

The siren is to alert members of the lab community who are outdoors to ‘take cover’ in the event of a tornado or tornado warning near the lab.