‘Fall for Science’: Jefferson Lab to host virtual tour of facility, including closer look at particle accelerator

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, also known as Jefferson Lab, is hosting a virtual tour of the facility.

Jefferson Lab is a national laboratory based in Newport News from the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science. The facility contains a unique particle accelerator known as the Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) that is utilized by scientists worldwide.

Families and students are invited to the virtual tour on September 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Participants will have an exclusive tour through the lab’s accelerator and three experimental halls.



During the tour of the accelerator, participants can learn about the research inside the nucleus of the atom and the incredible equipment that makes it all work.

The virtual tour will also go behind the scenes of the development in the SRF Institute and tour through some of the largest superfluid helium refrigerators in the world in the rarely accessible Central Helium Liquefier.

To join the virtual tour on September 28, click here.