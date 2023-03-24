NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility is set to announce its new Biomedical Research & Innovation Center.

According to a press release, the center will serve as a central hub for research and development activities that may support the medical field.

BRIC will also facilitate sharing and collaboration through special events, colloquia, and workshops.

Jefferson Lab leadership, along with community leaders and special guests, will announce the new center during a live event on Friday at 3 p.m. The Director of DOE’s Office of Science, Asmeret Asefaw Barde will be the keynote speaker for the event.