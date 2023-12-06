NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Jefferson Lab, the Department of Energy (DOE), and City of Newport News held an event Tuesday to detail the future plans of the Applied Research Center (ARC) building on the Jefferson Lab campus.

During a ribbon-tying ceremony, the city announced the transfer of the Applied Research Center to Jefferson Lab and the DOE.

“Newport News is a hub of innovation and research, thanks in large part to Jefferson Lab’s robust educational and scientific offerings,” said Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones. “Since 1985, the city has invested more than $64 million in support of Jefferson Lab, including acquiring the facility’s land and constructing the Applied Research Center. We are pleased to grow the partnership with Jefferson Lab by conveying this building to them at no cost so it may become the public face of Jefferson Lab. This exciting new chapter will provide opportunities for residents and visitors to learn more about the lab and its importance to the city, Commonwealth, and world.”

According to a press release from the City of Newport News, since May 1998, the 122,000 sq.-ft. Applied Research Center has hosted growing businesses and research groups from several local universities, including William & Mary, Old Dominion University, Hampton University and Christopher Newport University.

Going forward, the facility will support Jefferson Lab’s campus expansion with a visitor center and science education center.

There are renovations planned for the next four years.

“We are proud to celebrate this momentous occasion with the Department of Energy, the Commonwealth of Virginia, the City of Newport News, William & Mary, Old Dominion University, Christopher Newport University and our other university and research partners,” said Jefferson Lab Director Stuart Henderson. “The physical growth of the lab, along with its recent growth in mission, ensures a bright future for Jefferson Lab, which in turn helps to build a bright future for Newport News.”

This is just more big news for the facility. In October, WAVY reported that The Jefferson Lab was selected by the Department of Energy to lead a new “high performance data facility.” The project will receive $300 million in federal funding.