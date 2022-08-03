NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility will conduct a test of its tornado warning siren on August 5.

The drill will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. and will last for up to three minutes. The siren will be in the immediate vicinity of the lab and could be heard by anyone within a 1.5-mile radius.

Jefferson Lab uses the siren to alert members of the lab to take cover in the event of a tornado and a tornado warning.

Those who have questions about the sirens can email jlabinfo@jlab.org.