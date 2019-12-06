‘It was brave’: Family mourns loss of man killed after catching person breaking into his car

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — It’s tough for Casey Williams to talk about his brother-in-law.

48-year-old Calbert “Tygah” Thomas was gunned down at his house on 24th Street the day before Thanksgiving. Williams wants justice, and Thomas’s family wants people to know about their loved one.

“It was brave.”

That’s how Casey Williams describes Thomas when he thinks about that Wednesday morning.

“The Ring doorbell gave an alert… that’s how they knew someone was tampering with the car … breaking into the car.”

Thomas opened the door to confront the suspect, who then fired shots as Thomas stood unarmed in the doorway.

“He was hit… then going back into the house drew all those bullets toward his wife, and he went back out to distract the bullets from hitting her or coming in the house, so he went to the back to the doorway,” Williams said.

Newport News Police confirm they are going through video, but won’t say much more.

“It was a tragedy,” Williams said, choking back tears.

It’s hard for Williams to talk about it. Thomas is gone and leaves behind so much.

“His love of photography, his love of people, his love of community. He was very charismatic. He was one of those people who loved to make people laugh” Williams said.

On Facebook, Thomas was noted as a Richmond Fashion Week photographer, beloved and a deep-thinker.

“His life, how much he loved my sister, how much he had to contribute to the world, how much he contributed to our family,” Williams said of the things he remembers about Thomas.

Williams’s sister fears going back to the 24th Street house. He hopes she never goes back.

“Something has to be done. If anybody knows anything talk to the police…

It’s important. People might be scared. I know my sister is scared,” he said.

In October, just up the street, a woman was gunned down in a home invasion.

“Someone knows something. If someone doesn’t do something, there is a murderer who is willing to come to your house in the middle of the night and murder you,” Williams said.

There’s a GoFundMe page set up for Thomas, who was taken as he protected what was his.

“My sister is struggling, our family is struggling. It happened so fast, the day before Thanksgiving.”

If you would like to help Calbert “Tygah” Thomas on GoFundMe, click here.

Anyone who knows anything that can help police should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.