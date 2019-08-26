Investigation underway after daycare worker dislocates 3-year-old’s arm in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Zakiya Bowens says her 3-year-old daughter Selena’s arm was dislocated by a daycare worker about two weeks ago at a Newport News YMCA.

Bowens says she got a voicemail from the daycare director asking her to call the YMCA, but stressing that it wasn’t an emergency. When she called back, the mother learned that a daycare worker grabbed her daughter’s hand to put her in her place in line — injuring Selena’s arm.

From there, Bowens took her daughter to CHKD where medical staff diagnosed her daughter with Nursemaid elbow. Documents from the visit say it happens when a child’s elbow is pulled and one of the bones partially dislocates.

Bowens says doctors put the bone back in place that night and her daughter felt better instantly.

Searching for answers, Bowens watched the surveillance video from the daycare. She says she was in shock as she watched a worker pull her daughter’s arm and drag her three separate times as she threw a temper tantrum.

She says the worst part is, based on the time stamp on the video, her daughter had been sitting in pain with a dislocated arm for four hours before any adults intervened.

“It’s concerning for me as a parent because at what point do we say enough is enough or what point do we speak up for our children because they can’t speak for themselves? So I’m bringing awareness not only to the YMCA but all daycares out there that don’t treat children correctly,” Bowens told 10 On Your Side.

A statement from The Peninsula Metropolitan Family YMCA says:

“The Peninsula Family YMCA is committed to providing a safe, quality environment for all children in our care. On August 13, we learned of an incident at the Tom and Ann Hunnicutt Child Development Center in which a child enrolled in our daycare program was injured while being led outside by a childcare staff member. The child received medical attention and, thankfully, is home and is expected to fully recover.

We are working with the child’s family, as well as the Virginia Department of Social Services Division of Licensing Programs and local law enforcement, to conduct a complete and thorough investigation of the matter. After speaking with staff members and reviewing the security footage, initial conclusions are that this was an accident. We will continue to work with the proper authorities on this matter.

For more than 28 years, the Tom and Ann Hunnicutt Child Development Center have served our community with distinction and pride as an organization focused on youth development. We are committed to helping kids grow up happy, healthy and strong.”

Representatives say the staff member involved has been with them on a seasonal basis since 2014. Since the incident, they say she has returned to college and the outcome of the investigation will decide whether or not she will be allowed to return.

Newport News Police confirm they received a report for child neglect from the incident and that a special victims unit detective has been assigned to the case.

Police say child protective services was also contacted, but no charges have been filed in the case at this time.