In less than a week, students at Richneck Elementary in Newport News will transition back into the building.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police Chief Steve Drew has confirmed that the investigation into the shooting at Richneck Elementary School has been completed.

Chief Drew confirmed the latest during his “Chat with Chief” on social media Tuesday morning. Chief Drew added that the investigation was presented to the commonwealth’s attorney Tuesday.

It’s been nearly two months since a 6-year-old student at Richneck shot his first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner.

Zwerner sustained injuries to her hand and chest during the shooting and was released from the hospital the week of Jan. 16. She has since been recovering at home.

Following the shooting, Zwerner has filed a lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools alleging that the school administration was warned three times by teachers and employees that the student had a gun on him at school.

In late January, the families of two Richneck students also put NNPS on notice of their intent to file lawsuits against it.

