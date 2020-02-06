Inspectors find violations in nearly every unit at Aqua Vista Apartments in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News city inspectors found violations at nearly every unit at the Aqua Vista Apartments after residents urged the city to help improve their living conditions.

A city spokesperson confirmed with 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox that inspectors found violations at 145 of the 150 units at the complex, and 312 violations in total, though none were considered “life safety issues.”

“None of these violations are considered life safety issues that would have required condemnation or required the owners to relocate any tenants,” said city spokesperson Kim Lee. “They are maintenance related violations.”

Here is the list of the violations:

304.14 Windows and Screens (e.g., missing screens, not functioning properly)

304.15 Doors (e.g., holes, off hinge, missing knobs, not functioning properly)

305.3 Interior Walls/Surfaces (e.g., holes, chipped/peeling paint)

305.4 Walking Surfaces (e.g., missing/broken tiles)

305.6 Interior Doors (e.g., holes, off hinge, missing knobs, not functioning properly, missing lock)

305.2 Plumbing Fixtures (e.g., missing faucets and/or knobs, faucets or knobs not functioning properly or leaking)

504.1 Plumbing Systems (e.g., toilet leaking or damaged)

602.2 Heating System/Supply (e.g., unit not working efficiently, filter clogged)

604.3 Electrical Fixtures/System (e.g., light fixtures or wall outlets not working properly, exposed wire, missing globes)

704.1 Smoke Alarms (e.g., not installed, low battery, not working)

The owner of Aqua Vista now must correct the violations by March 2.

It comes just two weeks after residents gathered to protest the living conditions at the complex, which is privately-owned but receives federal funding.

It isn’t the first time 10 On Your Side has looked into Aqua Vista. In 2018, city inspectors found 74 violations to the apartment complex, including 37 notices regarding units with inadequate air conditioning systems. Other problems included faulty plumbing, mold, broken doors and windows and rodents.

