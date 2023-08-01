NEWPORT NEWS Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Office of the Commissioner of Revenue is participating in the Commissioners and Cans Food and Fund Drive.

This is a friendly competition between commissioners of revenue across the commonwealth to collect the most food and funds during a time of year when resources are in short supply for food banks.

During the holiday season, food banks see an influx of volunteers and donations. By June, however, support drops off significantly. The goal of the Commissioners and Cans Food and Fund Drive is to fill that gap.

The offices that raise the most food and funds will be recognized by the president of the Commissioners of the Revenue Association.

No matter which office raises the most money the more than one million people served by food banks each year win.

To learn more about the program visit hrfoodbank.org.