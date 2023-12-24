NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police cleared the parking lot of a Newport News Walmart Saturday night after receiving reports of a possible hand grenade in the parking area.

Around 9:40 p.m. police and fire crews responded to the store on 6111 Jefferson Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, crews found what appeared to be a hand grenade in row 7 of the parking lot.

The bomb squad was called in and determined that the grenade was inert. Officials said it appeared to be similar to a souvenir.

Once the device was removed from the parking lot, the store resumed normal operations.

Officials say the device posed no threat to the public. The Newport News Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.