NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two people are reported to be “severely injured” following a shooting and vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 664 southbound at Exit 5/39th Street, Virginia State Police said.

The State Police communications center got a call at around 6:25 p.m. of a vehicle crash that took place on I-664 southbound at 39th Street, and when a trooper arrived, they found a single vehicle with a driver and passenger both severely injured, State Police said.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is detouring traffic at Exit 5 at 39th Street as State Police said it is still “an ongoing and fluid incident/investigation.

Traffic continues to back up on the Exit 5 ramp.

VDOT said previously that Interstate 664 southbound has been shut down at mile marker 4.1 in Newport News near 35th Street Wednesday evening due to “other security/police activity.”

VDOT initially said that as of 6:59 p.m., it had shut down the south-center lane, right lane and right shoulder, but a traffic camera indicates that southbound I-664 traffic in Newport News is being diverted off of the interstate at 35th Street (Exit 5).

Traffic as of 7:20 p.m. is backing up onto the exit ramp.

Early Wednesday morning, one person was injured after a shooting on I-664 southbound between Chestnut Avenue and Aberdeen Road.

