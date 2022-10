NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A crash on I-64 in Newport News temporarily closed all eastbound lanes early Sunday morning.

According to dispatch the call for the crash came in around 3:16 a.m. on 1-64 eastbound at the J. Clyde Morris Boulevard exit.

Police say a two-car crash caused one of the vehicles to overturn. All lanes were blocked but have since reopened.

10 On Your Side is working to learn about any injuries.