Huntington Ingalls updates and extends ‘liberal leave’ policy for Newport News Shipbuilding and other divisions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Huntington Ingalls Industries, owner of the Newport News Shipbuilding division, announced on Thursday that the company has updated and extended its liberal leave policy due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

The updates will begin Monday, April 6 and be enterprise-wide. The leave is designed to allow flexibility and additional options for employees who need to make arrangements for families, child care, business closures, and any other planning needed due to the coronavirus.

The updated and extended policy defines the following situations as eligible for liberal leave:

Employees diagnosed, quarantined, recommended for quarantine or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are seeking a diagnosis

Employees who are caring for a household member or family member diagnosed with COVID-19

Employees who serve as the primary caregiver for a child or member of their household who is unable to attend school due to COVID-19

Employees who were scheduled to begin work but their offer was withdrawn, or they were unable to reach the job due to COVID-19

Employees who are the breadwinner or major support for their household because their head of household died from COVID-19

The company released that employees who fall into one or more of the categories may be eligible for unemployment insurance by applying through the employee’s state agency.

Newport News Shipbuilding released that it plans to have the liberal leave in effect until at least April 30. Information on NNS’s liberal leave documentation process can be found online.

The policy follows along with the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act “to expand financial lifelines for individuals and their families,” according to a statement released. “At HII, we have been following the CARES Act closely and have decided to modify our liberal leave policy in response to the act’s unemployment insurance ruling to provide greater options for our employees and their families.”

