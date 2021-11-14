Huntington Ingalls, employee union reach tentative five-year agreement

CVN 79 is shown under construction in Dry Dock 12 at Newport News Shipbuilding on June 26th 2019. (WAVY photo/Kevin Romm)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Huntington Ingalls Industries and United Steelworkers Local 8888 has reached a new tentative five-year collective bargaining agreement.

The agreement is expected to enhance wages, improve pensions, curb health care costs and bolster promotional opportunities in lower job categories. It replaces the agreement that expired Sunday night.

USW Local 8888 represents more than 10,000 workers at the Newport News shipyard. Officials say all members got a detailed report on the tentative agreement on Sunday afternoon at a members-only meeting.

The union’s bargaining committee is recommending that the agreement be ratified.

“The last two years have been like no others,” they said in a statement. “The Worldwide Pandemic has changed all of our lives and required all of us to make significant adjustments and to reimagine our lives, including the way that we work. Through it all, the world’s greatest shipbuilders have delivered.”

Union members will hold a secret ballot vote for members-only to ratify or reject the proposed contract on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.