Hundreds turn out for free healthcare in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of people turned out for the Tidewater Adventist Community Health fair, Sunday in Newport News.

The Seventh-day Adventist churches and schools in the Tidewater area partnered with other organizations to host the event.

“We have over 130 volunteers on staff and another 50 medical volunteers,” said Paolo Esposito, the Pastor of Redeeming Grace Fellowship Seventh Adventist church.

In fact, they reached their maximum registration limit of 500 people and even had some people on a waiting list.

There were several clinical services available, including medical care, dental care, health screenings, and vision screenings. All of the services were free for those who registered.

The clinical coordinator for the Tidewater Adventist Community, Dr. Elias Llerandi, says the event was important for a those who may not be able to get to a doctor.

“The purpose of this is to reach a community particularly those who have limited access to care to medical and dental care,” Llerandi said.

They offered referrals for those who need follow- ups and those who couldn’t make it out the the event

Organizers of the event say they want to put this on again next year and they hope to make the event even bigger.