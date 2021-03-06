Hundreds get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Cars were wrapped around the Achievable Dream Academy off 16th street in Newport News Saturday morning.



Cindy Williams with Riverside Health says those who showed up were getting their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It just feels good, what I’ve found is these vaccine events are very joyous occasions. People are excited to come people are excited to get vaccinated,” said VP Chief Pharmacy Officer for Riverside Health System, Cindy Williams.

The City of Newport News has partnered with Riverside Health System to hold a closed clinic to provide COVID-19 vaccines to residents ages 65+ who live in the city’s Southeast Community. NN Mayor McKinley Price who’s also a dentist is helping administer the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/8fwze5f2RQ — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) March 6, 2021

The City of Newport News partnered with Riverside Health System to hold this closed clinic and others to provide COVID-19 vaccines to residents ages 65 and older who live in the city’s Southeast Community.



The clinic was full with about 500 scheduled appointments.

Hampton University nursing students and faculty helped put shots in arms at the clinic.

Newport News Mayor McKinley Price, who’s also a dentist, helped administer the vaccine.

“What I wanted to do is elevate the importance of this to the community. Let them see the mayor is out here trying to make sure people get this vaccine, so it must be an important thing for people to do,” said Price.

Mayor Price says equitable distribution is the highest priority for the city when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

With the new Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine available in the area, Williams says that’s another sign of the light at the end of the tunnel– but there’s still some questions.

“We’re still waiting to understand what that means longer term for us. Then I think more importantly is there going to be guidance from the state on potentially prioritizing individuals who may be more difficult for follow up with the second dose,” she explained.