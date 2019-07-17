1  of  2
HRT bus crashes into Newport News church; 5 injured

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Five people were injured when an HRT bus crashed into a Newport News church Wednesday afternoon.

According to Newport News Police, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 21st Street and Wickham Avenue.

The driver of an HRT bus reported that another car cut off the bus, causing the driver to lose control. The bus crashed into the First Church of Our Lord at 2015 Wickham Avenue.

Police say five people on the bus were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The church was empty at the time of the crash and there is minimal damage to the building, police say.

