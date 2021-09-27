HRSD to close portion of Lucas Creek in Newport News for sanitary sewer work

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has processed about 2,000 migrants from Del Rio -- most Haitians -- in a new tent facility built in Laredo, Texas, the city's mayor told Border Report on Monday.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz said the first bus loads of migrants from Del Rio, Texas, began arriving at 6 a.m. Friday and were continually brought throughout the weekend.