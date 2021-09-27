HRSD to close portion of Lucas Creek in Newport News for sanitary sewer work

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Sanitation District will close a portion of Lucas Creek Road in Newport News for sanitary sewer work.

Starting Sept. 28, HRSD crews will be performing sanitary sewer maintenance work on Lucas Creek Road between Nottingham Trail and Eastwood Drive.

During the maintenance work, a signed detour will guide motorists using Eastwood Drive, Brookfield Drive, Dellwood Drive, and Nottingham Trail.

The detour is expected to remain in place for several days.

