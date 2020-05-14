HRCAP extends support to families impacted by COVID-19

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Community Action Program announced on Tuesday that after receiving a $10,000 grant, the organization plans to use the funds to help families in need who are experiencing financial impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds were donated from the United Way of South Hampton Roads to the HRCAP and will now go to helping families purchase food, cleaning supplies, pay rent, utilities, and internet access to support parents home-schooling.

“HRCAP continues to adapt services to meet the immediate needs of the community in the wake of this public health crisis, and we are grateful for strategic partners like the United Way of South Hampton Roads and the Hampton Roads Community Foundation who help us to expand our footprint in the community,” said Edith G. White, CEO of HRCAP.

“This grant provides unrestricted funds, which offers the flexibility we need to deliver services and resources that assist families with their most basic and essential needs — food and shelter,” she continued.

The HRCAP also recently expanded services to help the homeless population in the community with outdoor mobile showers and free Wi-Fi services for customers without connectivity.

