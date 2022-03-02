HRCAP announces Annual Community Builders Award honorees

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP) announced honorees for the Annual Community Builders Awards.

The awards are a fundraiser designed to support the organization’s various programs that reach over 12,000 students, families and clients across Hampton Roads. The in-person event will take place at the Newport News Marriot at City Center at 6 p.m. on May 19 with a virtual option.

“We are excited to celebrate this year’s outstanding honorees while also raising funds to sustain HRCAP’s programs and services that help to ensure self-sufficiency for residents in our community,” said Mark Johnson, Community Builders Awards Planning Committee chair and vice president of Truist. “We anticipate a successful hybrid event, and we are looking forward to safely recognizing the contributions of our community leaders along with our sponsors, donors, and community partners.”

The keynote speaker for the event will be award-winning actress, singer, comedian, author and community activist Jenifer Lewis. The even will recognize eight individuals who are committed to services within their communities. The 2022 honorees include:

Antoine Bethea, Former NFL Player, CEO, Bethea Foundation

James Gray, Vice Mayor, Hampton, President & CEO, Hampton Roads Committee of 200+Men, Inc.

Ronald Green, VP of Business Transformation, Virginia Port Authority

Delceno Miles, President/Owner, The Miles Agency

Kevin Stevenson, CEO, PRA Group

Dr. Janice Underwood, Former Chief Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Officer, Commonwealth of Virginia

Nyla Samantha Leon Holiday – Senior, Bruton High School (Williamsburg)

Kalani Anthony Corridon – Senior, Western Branch High School (Chesapeake)

For more information about registration, the silent auction, or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.hrcapinc.org, or contact Terry Brown at 757.247.0379 ext. 324.

To purchase tickets, visit hrcap2022cba.eventbrite.com.