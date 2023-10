NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News firefighters worked a house fire near the Denbigh area on Sunday.

The fire department says it responded to the 600 block of Mac Neil Drive around 9:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Crews searched the home and made sure everyone was out, and one person was treated and released at the scene.

Newport News firefighters work a fire Monday in the 600 block of Mac Neil Drive on Sunday, October 30 (Courtesy of Newport News Fire Department)

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.