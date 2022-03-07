House fire on Weyanoke Lane in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters were able to limit the spread of a fire on the inside and attic of a home on Weyanoke Avenue in Newport News.
The fire happened Monday night around 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Weyanoke Lane.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire mostly on the exterior of the two-story single-family home.
Units put the fire out from the outside of the home. Damage was limited on the interior and the attic. A neighbor’s home sustained slight damage.
Two adults with pets were displaced for the night, fire officials said.
There were no injuries reported.
The American Red Cross will not need to provide assistance.
The fire is under investigation, fire officials said.