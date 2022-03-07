House fire on Weyanoke Lane in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters were able to limit the spread of a fire on the inside and attic of a home on Weyanoke Avenue in Newport News.

The fire happened Monday night around 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Weyanoke Lane.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire mostly on the exterior of the two-story single-family home.

Units put the fire out from the outside of the home. Damage was limited on the interior and the attic. A neighbor’s home sustained slight damage.

Two adults with pets were displaced for the night, fire officials said.

There were no injuries reported.

Weyanoke Avenue fire March 7, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Newport News Fire Department)

Weyanoke Avenue fire March 7, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Newport News Fire Department)

Weyanoke Avenue fire March 7, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Newport News Fire Department)

Weyanoke Avenue fire March 7, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Newport News Fire Department)

The American Red Cross will not need to provide assistance.

The fire is under investigation, fire officials said.