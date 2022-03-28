NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — All residents were safely evacuated from a burning home Monday night in Newport News, fire officials said.

Fire officials tweeted Monday night saying firefighters were on the scene of a residential fire on Dogwood Drive.

Dispatchers said the call came in reporting the incident at 9:14 p.m.

Fire on Dogwood Drive in Newport News March 28, 2022. (Photo courtesy: NNFD)

Fire officials said the single-family residence was in the 300 block of Dogwood Drive.

The family was home at the time but evacuated and called the fire department.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming through the roof. As of 10:15 p.m., crews had knocked down the fire and were in the process of putting out hot spots.

There were no injuries reported. The family will be displaced. The exact number of displacements has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.