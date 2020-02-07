Homeless group living on private lot forced to leave by city

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — You’ve heard the saying “No good deed goes unpunished,” and a group of people who are homeless in Newport News tell 10 On Your Side they’re experiencing it firsthand.

The group is staying on private property with permission from the landowner. However, the city says they have to go.

A city spokeswoman said it really comes down to zoning laws.

“We’re homeless. What do you want from us? We can’t get on our feet if we don’t have a place to stay,” said a woman who only wanted to be identified as “Jessy M.”

After falling on hard times, Jessy, her husband and two friends have been living on a private piece of land off Warwick Boulevard for the last six months with permission from the landowner.

The group was surprised when they learned the city sent the landowner a violation notice for trash, illegal use of land and illegal storage.

The lot has four tents, chairs and other items.

Jessy said it’s their home.

“We have permission to be here; we’re not making a mess. We’re keeping the property clean. Yes, it’s cluttered, but what house isn’t cluttered?” she said.

10 On Your Side spoke with the landowner by phone who said the property has been in his family for decades and he wanted to help the group out.

WAVY News contacted the city and a spokeswoman said city code is enforceable on private property — and the accumulation of items at this location isn’t the only issue.

The property is zoned for heavy industrial use, so the city says that means people aren’t allowed to live there.

The city also said even if the location was zoned as residential, a tent is only allowed on the property for three days.

The violations are supposed to be rectified by Friday. The group said they don’t know where they’ll go next.

“We’re not hurting anybody. We’re not hurting anything. We just want a chance to get our lives going again,” Jessy said.

The landowner says he plans to comply with the notice.

Although the group says they haven’t had the best experience with local homeless shelters in the past, the city said it encourages them to access the aid and support services offered at the Four Oaks Day Center.

