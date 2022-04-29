NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One local family is celebrating a homecoming of sorts this week with music provided by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

The Elliott Family String Quartet for nearly 20 years has performed in Hampton Roads and around the world.

And, this Friday, two of the Elliott children who are now adults will perform with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra — one as a member of the orchestra, while the other as the featured soloist.

10 On Your Side managed to catch up with the youngest Elliott family member, 20-year-old Sterling, fresh from performances during a busy 2021, 2022 season. His bio lists the Haydn Cello Concerto No. 2 with the San Antonio, Richmond, West Virginia symphony orchestras and the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra; the Popper Hungarian Fantasy with the Orlando Philharmonic and Hawaii Symphony Orchestra; and the Elgar Concerto with the Midland Symphony.

Those appearances were squeezed in while also handling studies at the Juilliard School of music in New York City.

“Most recently, I’ve finished my undergraduate degree at Juilliard. So now I’m currently doing my masters,” said Sterling Elliott.

This Friday’s concert at the Ferguson Center for the Arts in Newport News is led by Principal Guest Conductor and Norfolk native Thomas Wilkins.

The Ferguson performance will also feature Sterling Elliott’s older brother, Brendon Elliott, an accomplished musician in his own right, and a member of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

Longtime WAVY-TV viewers may recall Brendon performing the National Anthem for a Washington Nationals baseball game during the 2011-2012 season.

“We hit this huge high note,” said Brendon Elliott, “And everybody started screaming, it was great. It was amazing.”

Brendon Elliott, a graduate of the Curtis Institute, is also a grad student at Juilliard. Among his career highlights, are being a guest soloist with the Richmond Symphony Orchestra and a doing performance during a special concert with the New York Philharmonic. He’s currently featured violinist in the Cleveland Orchestra’s production of “The Chevalier,” the story of the first Black composer.

The Elliott brothers’ love of performing is credited to their mom, Dannielle Elliott.

“My goal has always been to instill in them a passion for music regardless of if they decide to do it professionally, that was never important to me,” Dannielle Elliott said.

Sterling and Brendon Elliott will reunite on stage at the Ferguson concert. Then, it’s back to their individual worlds and hectic schedules.

When asked whether he’s enjoying himself, Sterling Elliott was energetic.

“Oh my goodness, Yes! This lifestyle is so desirable for a young 20-year-old to not only be living in New York city, but to be traveling every weekend. and performing and meeting new people all the time. As busy as it might be. The work that my mom has been pushing me to put in when I was younger, and the work I’ve been putting in now to practice is just paying off ten-fold, a hundred-fold! It’s really amazing,” Sterling Elliott said.

