Holiday Food Drive to kick-off in Newport News on Nov. 6

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The One City Celebrations Holiday Food Drive is celebrating its 20th anniversary of providing food and gifts to those in need on Nov. 6 with a kick-off event.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and takes places in Denbigh at 401 Oriana Road (at the old Kmart site). The event is free and open to the public.

In a recent release, city officials ask the community to bring canned goods, peanut butter, jelly, rice, and other non-perishable food items and to stay for activities, including a bounce house, inflatable slide, food trucks, and giveaways.

The event will also feature a Family Movie Night scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Organizers ask those to bring their own chairs and blankets for a screening of “Soul” on the lawn. Free popcorn will be provided.

The event is hosted and coordinated annually by Newport News Councilwoman Sharon P. Scott and the Food Drive Committee.

“Food security has a profound impact on a person’s cognitive, emotional and physical well-being,” said Councilwoman Sharon P. Scott. “I am inspired by the unwavering, uplifting and caring spirit of Newport News residents and businesses who participate. I look forward to seeing everyone on November 6.”

For more information, visit the Newport News Special Events page or call 757-926-1400.