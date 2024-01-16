NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a 51-year-old woman dead.

On Monday, Jan. 15 around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person in the road on the 15000 block of Warwick Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Sonia Renee Hammonds, of Williamsburg, hit a curb and crashed her Mercury Sable several miles back on Warwick Boulevard.

While walking to a Raceway Gas Station, Hammonds was hit by another vehicle. Police say the driver fled the scene.

Hammonds was taken to a local hospital where she died just after 2 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.