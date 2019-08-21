‘His legacy will always be here’: Church remembers man killed in Newport News Shipyard incident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Community members are remembering a longtime employee of the shipyard in Newport News.

Tim Ewing, who worked at the shipyard for 39 years, lost his life Monday in an accident while helping to overhaul the USS George Washington aircraft carrier.

10 On Your Side learned Ewing’s work went well beyond his decades of service at the shipyard.

Ewing’s pastor at Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church, Robert Chapman, says Ewing grew up in the congregation as a young boy.

Chapman says Ewing’s impact runs deep, as he mentored the youth and always lent a helping hand when needed.

“He was a disciple of the lord, God was very true to his heart and mind and that really affected all of the things he did,” explained Chapman.

Chapman says Ewing was an Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America, and he used that passion to mentor the youth in Boy Scouts Troop 11 at the church, as well as at the district level.

It was a mission he carried out until his last breath.

“I have in my hand, he sent this invitation that is a celebration of 100 years of scouting here at Chestnut and he’s the lead figure in this and this was planned for September 22,” Chapman said while holding up an invite handwritten by Ewing.

Chapman says his absence is already being felt just a day later, because he took on so many responsibilities out of the goodness of his heart.

“He was one that you would see one person out here on days like today in hot weather by himself, it could have been shoveling the snow on the sidewalks in the cold of winter, or out here on hot humid days taking care of the floral arrangements, shrubbery, he had his hands in everything,” stated Chapman.

Chapman says Ewing wasn’t one to like recognition and honors, but a week before the incident he received an award from the vice president of the shipyard for his hard work, determination, ethics and contributions to the community.

He says although Ewing is no longer physically in the congregation, his life’s work will live on.

“I think the thing that will keep his legacy going on is the disciple and the person that he was and all the memories and great things he did. He won’t be forgotten, his legacy will always be here,” Chapman said.