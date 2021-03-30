HII-General Dynamics team awarded submarine contract by Navy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, Huntington Ingalls Industries announced their shipbuilding team, which includes its Newport News division, was awarded a contract modification in support of the construction of the 10th Virginia-class Block V submarine.

In late 2019, Newport News and their partner General Dynamics Electric Boat received a $22 billion contract to build nine Virginia-class submarines.

The contract modification, which exercises an option for the last fast-attack submarine of the block, brings the total value of the contract for Newport News to $9.8 billion.

“We are pleased that Congress supported the restoration of funding for the 10th Virginia-class boat in Block V,” said Jason Ward, Newport News’ vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction. “We look forward to building and delivering the final boat of the block that maintains production at two submarines per year and continues to stabilize the industrial base.”

Construction on the 10th submarine of the Block V is expected to begin in early 2024.

