NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – HII celebrated 200 graduates on Saturday from their Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School.

According to a press release, the graduation ceremony was held at Liberty Live Church in Hampton and Governor Glenn Youngkin delivered the keynote commencement address.

“Newport News Shipbuilding graduates: You build America, you run America, you are

the backbone of America, and we are so proud of you,” Youngkin said. “As Governor of

Virginia, it’s never been clearer that the road to American exceptionalism runs right

through your classrooms and dry docks. Congratulations on honing your skill and your

relentless dedication, you are the pride and future of Virginia.”

Other people that made remarks during the ceremony were NNS President Jennifer Boykin, NNS Vice President Xavier Beale, and Director of Education at NNS Dr. Latitia McCane.

Graduate Jasmine Tutt received the Homer L. Ferguson Award during the ceremony. The award recognizes the apprentice graduating with the highest average in combined required academic and craft grades. Tutt is the first African-American to win the award and has supported multiple programs including the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier construction.

Those who would like to rewatch the ceremony can click here.